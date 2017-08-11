Summer is the best season for getting outdoors and going on adventures. Even with blazing temperatures about, there is always something fun you can do. Here are 10 outdoor activities perfectly suited for the summer weather. And of course, always make sure you have the right equipment with you before embarking, especially if it’s the right footwear. Stop by Athlete Audit once you’re thoroughly inspired to discover your next favorite pair of athletic shoes.

1 Hiking Sure it might be hot, but hiking out in the forest or by a creek is a good way to cool off. Plus, nature looks its very best in the sunshine. Afterwards, you can get a little fishing done and camp out under the stars. 2 Beach Volleyball What better way to cool off than playing some volleyball by the beach? Spike some balls, dip in the ocean when it’s too hot, rinse and repeat. It’s an endless cycle of fun. 3 Kayaking Kayaking is clearly an underrated sport. You can discover some of the most beautiful places on Earth in the quiet solitude of a kayak. Or, go whitewater kayaking if you’re more of the adventurous type. 4 Climbing Climbing is a wonderful way of getting exercise outdoors, just make sure you get some lessons on how to stay safe first. The best times to climb in the summer are the early mornings and the late evenings. Additionally, temperatures are always cooler near the top of mountains. 5 Mountain Biking Mountain biking is an adrenaline-filled sport sure to get you hooked from the get-go. What better way to beat the heat than by racing down the side of a mountain? Or, try some cross country cycling for a more leisurely adventure. 6 Surfing Of course, surfing had to be included in this list somewhere. It’s probably the essential sport for the summer. You get to be in water the entire time, and you can perch up on your board like a sea lion when you’re feeling a bit drained from riding all the waves. 7 Kiteboarding Kiteboarding is an all-in-one sport that combines aspects of wakeboarding, surfing, paragliding, and windsurfing. It’s extremely exhilarating and an experience everyone should try at least once in their lifetime. 8 Trail Running Running might be a little uncomfortable in the summer, but trail running is a bit more tolerable when you’re running up in the mountains or in a dense forest. It’s a lot more fun when you get to enjoy the spectacular views of the backcountry as well. 9 Longboarding If you’re not really into surfing in the ocean, why not try surfing on land? Longboarding is a great way of cruising your local city, stopping by every ice cream parlor or coffee shop on your way. There are even electric skateboards available where you can take off with the push of a button. 10 Golf What’s more casual in the summer heat than a relaxing game of golf? You get to drive around in a golf cart, chat with friends, practice your swings, all while enjoying the warm daylight. I can’t think of a better way.