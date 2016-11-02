4 Hobbies Men Will Enjoy During Their Retirement Years

Retirement is something that many people look forward to with great gusto. The end of one’s life work is exciting but also can be bittersweet and nerve-wracking. After so many years focused on one’s job it can be hard to find ways to fill the hours of each day.

Many retirees focus on taking care of things around the house, projects have long been neglected. While that’s certainly a worthwhile way to spend free time the fact remains that there are really only so many things that need to be done around your house.

What happens when you’re finished?

Some people have hobbies they’ve enjoyed throughout their lives but for retirees, especially men, the idea of suddenly adopting a hobby might sound a bit strange. What hobby suits your interests? How do you get started? Will I meet others who share my same interests?

If you’re a man on the cusp of retirement these are a few fun hobbies that will not only help you spend your time in a constructive way but will also bring about newfound passion and interest to your life.

Coin Collecting

Coin collecting is one of those hobbies that people either dive into wholeheartedly or simply turn their nose up at it. It takes a special kind of person to call himself a numismatist and once you’ve started many find that they wish they’d started collecting rare and unusual coins much earlier.

In the days before the internet coin collectors subscribed to magazines and attended conferences and shows to find the special coins they’d been looking for. Now with a search of the entire numismatist community right at your fingertips coin collecting is easy, fun, and feels like a treasure hunt. You’ll learn a lot about coins and the United States mint as well as other fun facts like the rarity of coins and interesting mishaps during the die process. And collectors conventions still take place so you can take advantage of the community aspect as well.

Travel

Travel is another of those things that retirees say they’re going to do and many of them actually follow through with it. It’s a wonderful, free feeling to be able to choose a place on the map and go there without having to work around the issue of vacation days and how much time you can take off work.

Whether it’s buying an RV and rambling around the United States or taking international trips to exotic destinations now is the time to see the world if you haven’t had the opportunity to do so in the past. Many worldwide tour companies cater exclusively to retirees which makes planning these trips so much easier.

Bird Watching

Bird watching is certainly not for everyone but for those who love the outdoors and hiking or walking, buying a field guide and a pair of binoculars will make your outdoor excursions a lot more interesting. Birds are the most accessible wildlife in our human world and learning about the varieties of birds in your area is a great way to pass the time.

You can even combine your newfound love of birdwatching with travel. For instance, book a trip to Panama or Costa Rica and go in search of the elusive quetzal or Hawaii to see the nene and the honeycreepers. Not sure what kind of birds those are? Buy your bird book and find out!

Golf

While it might sound trite golfing is one of the most popular hobbies for retired men. Perhaps you’ve played your whole life or perhaps the game is completely new to you but it’s the perfect way to get outdoors, get some exercise, and meet like-minded friends to hit nine holes with.

Most towns and cities have public golf courses but you could also join a private country club with a golf course. This way you’ll meet more people and have other opportunities to take part in like tennis and the social functions that a good country club has to offer.

Retirement doesn’t have to mean the end of your active life; in fact, this can be seen as only the beginning. Consider some of these activities to expand your horizons and really enjoy the freedom that will fill the years to come.