There are a lot of great furniture companies out there, but here are a few of our favorites that make amazing solid wood furniture….
1. Simply Amish
Simply Amish furniture has been handcrafting quality solid wood Amish made furniture since 1979.
2. Hand Stone
Handstone solid wood furniture, custom built in Canada to order in Oak, Maple, Cherry with many stain, hardware and finish options available.
3. Sahara furniture
Located in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Sahara Furniture has been in operation since 1996.At Sahara Furniture, we are committed to producing a line of furniture that will stand the test of time.