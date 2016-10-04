5 Interesting ways of Making Money

Traditional jobs are those that have normal hours from 9 -5. While this particular kind of job can appeal to some people, it may not be the best for everyone. Some workers desire jobs that border on the unusual outside the traditional norms. Here is a look at five interesting jobs that may appeal to those who want something a little different.

App Designer

Apps have become important in our daily lives. While there are many out on the market today, there is a still a need for more. Anyone with an idea can become an app designer. Knowledge of coding isn’t a must as there are contractors that can be hired for that step in the development. App designers are paid whenever someone downloads their app.

Golf Ball Diver

Many golf balls are lost on a daily basis in the water traps found on golf courses worldwide. Some golf courses employ divers to retrieve these balls. Depending upon the size of the golf course, thousands of balls may be recovered in the course of a work day.

Online Gaming Participant

There are many ways in which to make money online. Probably the most fun is playing bingo and casino online. Some sites may host tournaments which can provide opportunities to earn even more money. Bonuses and other promotions can also help to make this an even more profitable endeavor.

Pet Food Taster

Quality is important to many of the premium pet food companies. So much so that they hire individuals to small and taste the food. Prospective employees must have good communication skills as they must complete reports of their findings.

Chief Listening Officer

Social media’s use in marketing has created the need for this job. These professionals are hired to keep track of a product’s presence online.

If you find yourself seeking employment, consider if traditional employment is really for you. If not, consider one of these unique jobs or seek other possiblities.