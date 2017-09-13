Now that fall is upon us and the year is drawing to its close, those of us who enjoyed summer cook-outs and pool parties are probably covering the patio furniture and accepting the fact that the fun is over until next year. Of course, there are plenty of outdoor activities you can do in your back yard throughout the cooler months – and they can be particularly lovely while the leaves are changing color. But, you also need to be doing some back yard maintenance if you want to keep your space in good condition.

Here are five things you should definitely be doing if you want to keep on top of your outdoor space throughout the winter months:

Look after your lawn

Unless you live in a particularly warm location, winter tends to provides some respite from mowing the lawn. However, there are some things you can do in the run up to the winter months to ensure that your lawn is looking great in the spring. For example, fertilizing your lawn in late autumn or early winter will help to feed the roots of your lawn over the holidays and in the run up to warmer temperatures. Then, during the winter, occasionally cast your eye over your lawn and remove debris, stray logs and even children’s toys to ensure that it doesn’t create large dead spots on the lawn.

Prune trees and shrubbery

Fall and winter is also a good time to prune your trees and shrubbery. Start by removing dead, diseased or damaged stems, and remove crossing branches and suckers too. ‘Major’ pruning should be left until mid winter when the plants are dormant, but be sure to read up on exactly what to prune (and when) if you don’t want to risk damaging the plants in your back yard.

Look after your backyard amenities

If you like spending time in your back yard, you might be lucky enough to own a swimming pool, a hot tub or a BBQ island. Of course, these kinds of amenities need some special care and attention of the winter months so that they don’t fall into disrepair. For example, if you have a beautiful BBQ island or an outdoor kitchen in your back yard, you’ll need to take steps to protect it over winter to ensure it maintains its high quality, functionality and good looks in the face of falling temperatures. Read up on tips for protecting your outdoor cooking equipment, learning how to do everything from taking care of the plumbing to turning off the gas line, to make sure this will be in good condition next year.

Carry out repairs

Without a great deal else to do in the back yard, winter is also the perfect time to carry out the repair work you’ve been putting off all year. So, fix your fences, pergolas, and any other wooden structures you have, and consider replacing your tools, garden clothing and anything else you’ll be relying on when the weather warms up again.

Pause and review

Winter is a good opportunity to stop and reflect on how your back yard has been looking this year, so carve out a little time to take a look at the plants that haven’t performed very well. If there are gaps in your borders or there are any parts of your garden that haven’t looked as beautiful or as healthy as you hoped, now is the time to make a note of it so you can start gathering inspiration for other ways to use the space.

How do those back yard tasks sound to you? Are they tasks you regularly undertake throughout winter, or do you sometimes forget about your outdoor space in colder months? Whatever the case, finding some time in your schedule to carry out these activities will ensure you have a whole lot less work to do come spring time, meaning you’ll be outdoors and enjoying your back yard in no time at all.