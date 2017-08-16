Gaming’s come a long, long way since the early days when the most exciting thing you could was play ping pong on a stand-up machine in an arcade – and the technology’s moved along with it. So it’s no surprise that this year mobile game revenues have finally overtaken PC and console gaming for the very first time.

Tablet makers have long been aware of this shift and have been including more and more gamer-friendly features in their devices to create a better and more satisfying gaming experience – and here are five of the very best on the market today.

Apple iPad Mini with Retina Display

As you might expect, Apple feature in the list with their handy and lightweight iPad Mini. For such a small and portable device the powerful A7 chip punches well above its weight delivering great and seamless gameplay. The Retina display ensures crystal clear images and there’s also the advantage of the Apple app store with a truly huge range of games to choose from.

Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 8.9

Considering it started out as a device to transform the way we read books the Amazon Kindle has undergone an incredible transformation, certainly in the top end of its range. This features a large 8.9 inch screen on which gamers can enjoy some of the fastest Android frame rates there are. It’s all thanks to the Snapdragon 800 chip and this, along with the effortless navigation, make it a winner in every way.

Asus Zen Pad 3S 10

For fans of gaming in online casinos the Asus makes a great budget choice which has a large 9.7 inch screen and, while it’s not the fastest processor you’ll find, it’s more than up to the task of handling slots play. It’s then up to the player to use all their skill and knowledge, not to mention a few handy tricks, to try to win big. The images are sharp and the graphics are smooth to create a truly satisfying gameplay experience.

Samsung Galaxy Pro 8.4

The Samsung Galaxy Pro 8.4 is also a winner in every department. Its sleek looks may not improve its gaming performance but its use of multi windows and high pixel count certainly do. The processor is also lightning-fast providing fluid and stutter-free gameplay so it’s no wonder that it’s a clear leader over other similarly priced tablets like the Sony Xperia Z2 and the Google Nexus 10.

Google Pixel C

If you’re looking for a great all-rounder then the Google Pixel C could fit the bill perfectly. Running the super-fast Android Nougat software it also has a premium style design that any gamer would be more than pleased to show off. Add to this plenty of power and a battery life of up to 10 hours – not to mention up to 64GB of storage – and it really is the complete package and all for under £500.

With many new launches on the way from manufacturers the next generation of tablets are likely to be even better than these – and expect the rise and rise of Virtual Reality to play a part too. But until then any or all of the devices outlined here are sure to give you the very best gaming experience.