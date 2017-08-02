The Catch

This trendy, downtown seafood restaurant and oyster bar blows others out of the water. You have your choice of three different floors – three different atmospheres. If you’re in a bustling, high energy mood, you’ll enjoy the Oyster Bar Restaurant; if you want the ambiance of elegant fine dining, the Dining Room is the place; and if you want to make any event extra-special, you can enjoy the scenery of a stunning, panoramic skyline in the Atrium.

But it comes down to the food. The tantalizing items on your plate were caught and flown in from both Canadian coasts that very day. Even if you aren’t a fan of seafood, you’ll be won over by their other high-quality, delicious meals.

One of the most interesting, and impressive things about The Catch is that they work hard to make sustainable choices. They are currently working with the Vancouver Aquarium Ocean Wise program to make sure they only offer responsible selections of seafood.

https://www.hyatt.com/corporate/restaurants/catch-oyster/en/catch-oyster.html