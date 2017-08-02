The Catch
This trendy, downtown seafood restaurant and oyster bar blows others out of the water. You have your choice of three different floors – three different atmospheres. If you’re in a bustling, high energy mood, you’ll enjoy the Oyster Bar Restaurant; if you want the ambiance of elegant fine dining, the Dining Room is the place; and if you want to make any event extra-special, you can enjoy the scenery of a stunning, panoramic skyline in the Atrium.
But it comes down to the food. The tantalizing items on your plate were caught and flown in from both Canadian coasts that very day. Even if you aren’t a fan of seafood, you’ll be won over by their other high-quality, delicious meals.
One of the most interesting, and impressive things about The Catch is that they work hard to make sustainable choices. They are currently working with the Vancouver Aquarium Ocean Wise program to make sure they only offer responsible selections of seafood.
https://www.hyatt.com/corporate/restaurants/catch-oyster/en/catch-oyster.html
The Coup
Even if you think you could never go vegetarian, the Coup makes you think twice. Meat lovers won’t miss a thing when they try a signature “dragon bowl” meal.
By using the freshest, organic, locally grown ingredients, the Coup takes the dining experience a step above the basics. Located on trendy 17th Avenue, it can be a bit tough to secure a table, but it’s well worth it when you do.
The Coup is 100 percent committed to sustainability. They compost, recycle, and are completely wind powered. They even plant trees every month to offset their waste. And if that’s not enough, your takeout is tax-free when you bring your own containers.
Divino Wine and Cheese Bistro
Don’t let the name of this restaurant fool you. It’s not all wine and cheese (though they have an extensive international selection of both.) What you will find is a modern, New York bistro-style restaurant with an original and comforting menu.
This restaurant has two floors – the main floor is filled with elegant, yet comfortable tables, a wooden bar and the kitchen, which features the same wood-burning grill found at Gramercy Tavern in New York City. The basement level can be booked for special events.
Though located on trendy Stephen Avenue downtown, you’ll hear people from all walks of life comment on the great meals, wine and atmosphere they’ve enjoyed here.
Website: https://divinobistro.com
Globefish Sushi
While a bit pricy, this restaurant provides some of the best sushi in town. You’ll most often hear happy customers commenting on the freshness, quality and innovative arrangement of the sushi at Globefish.
Globefish touts itself as the first “Izakaya” in Calgary, a word used to describe tapas-style bars popular in Japan. Coupled with a solid selection of sake and beer, they have created a delightful after-work atmosphere for snacks and drinks. If authentic sushi dining is your thing, the restaurant is also an excellent place for casual lunches and dinners or special events.
The restaurant is located in the trendy, business revitalization zone of Kensington.
Peter’s Drive-in
You can’t talk about the best restaurants in Calgary without mentioning Peter’s Drive-in. This legendary drive-through is usually lined up, and for good reason. Peter’s has the best shakes in town and burgers that would fill you up for a week. It’s not the healthiest option out there, but is worth trying at least once.
You don’t have to just take our word for it. Hugh Jackman, also known as X-Men’s Wolverine, said it best to the Calgary SUN: “I also learned quickly Calgary has the best Hamburgers in the world. My driver took me to Peters’ Drive-In one day. After that I’d find any excuse I could to go back there.”
You’ve just had a small taste of the best restaurants in Calgary. They range in style and price, but each is worth a try. Bon Appetite!