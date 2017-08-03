There are a plenty of great furniture companies in Canada but here is our list of ones that offer quality made furniture at a fair price.
1Palliser
In this one-size-fits-all world PALLISER® offers a sensible, user friendly selection of designs – not to overwhelm you, but plenty to guarantee you’ll find yourself.
2Woodworks
Woodworks operates from a fifty thousand square foot manufacturing facility located in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Our plant is renowned in the woodworking industry for its state of the art equipment and layout.
The craftsman at Woodworks are a major part of the Company’s success, many have been with us since the early eighties when the company developed from a one man operation. The entire staff is committed to providing you with a high degree of excellence in Oak and Maple furnishings built to last a lifetime.
3Sahara
Located in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Sahara Furniture has been in operation since 1996.At Sahara Furniture, we are committed to producing a line of furniture that will stand the test of time.
4Handstone
Handstone solid wood furniture, custom built in Canada to order in Oak, Maple, Cherry with many stain, hardware and finish options available.
5College Woodwork
At College Woodwork, we take pride in creating solid wood furniture of outstanding beauty, design, and value. College offers an extensive line of superior quality home furnishings. Our furniture line includes a vast selection of bedroom and home office pieces, as well as other accessories tailored to meet the needs of today’s consumer. In creating exceptional furniture, we maintain our commitment to provide our consumers with quality pieces that are not only stylish and timeless but also durable and affordable.
6Stylus
A manufacturer of contemporary and traditional sofas, sectionals, loveseats, chairs, and sofa beds.
7Birchwood
Birchwood Furniture is a family owned business located in the Foothills Industrial Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In operation since 1978, the business is now managed by the second generation of the family. Our plant location is home to our production facility.
Birchwood is recognized for its distinct styling, comfortable seating, lasting quality and dependable service. These attributes, together with strict quality control and attention to detail, have made Birchwood a supplier to choice furniture retailers across Canada.
8Buhler
Since 1933, the Bühler Family of companies have been manufacturing in North America. It has been our tradition through three generations to create the highest standard of furnishings that exceed our customer’s expectations.
9Dutalier
Dutailier handcrafts glider chairs and modern furniture that strike the perfect chord between style and quality.
10Geovin
Founded in Toronto, Canada in 1996, Geovin has grown into a leading manufacturer of stylish home furnishings of impeccable quality for the North American