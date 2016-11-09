Getting Divorced? 5 Tips you Need to Know to Help Boost your Mood

There’s no question about it – divorce can be a very difficult and lonely time.

On live TV, Mary J. Blige recently shared the difficulties she’s facing as she goes through a “horrible” divorce. She is far from being alone.

Many people find themselves on their own for the first time in many years when they split from their spouse. This, coupled with the stresses and strains of often lengthy divorce processes, can push even the most strong people towards their emotional limits.

We’ve come up with 5 top tips that can help you to relieve the stress and move on:

1) Talk

It may seem obvious, but many people don’t talk about their divorce as they feel ashamed or don’t want to burden others. Talking to your friends, family or even a qualified therapist, about what you’re going through can help you to feel less lonely and isolated.

Talking through your worries about the divorce process with an experienced divorce solicitor can also help to put your mind at rest, as many worries can stem from financial concerns such as who will get the family home or how much maintenance you might be entitled to.

2) Join a club

Joining a club can not only help you to take your mind off your divorce but can also be a great place to meet new, like-minded people. This can help to ease that feeling of loneliness that many people go through both during and after their divorce.

If the club you join involves some kind of exercise, that’s even better. Being outdoors and exercising has been proven to help lift your mood.

3) Volunteer

At some point in their lives, many people find themselves at low points where they feel worthless, especially if they’re going through a divorce. By volunteering for a local charity, you can work towards increasing your feeling of self-worth. Plus there’s the added bonus that you might make some new friends who are completely separate from your marriage.

4) Take some time for yourself

This may seem counterintuitive if you’re feeling lonely but taking some time for yourself to do what you enjoy doing, can really help to boost your mood. Giving yourself a little time every day to read your book or go for a walk can really help to boost your self-esteem.

5) Try to forget the ‘what ifs’

When you find yourself thinking about the past and regretting your decisions, consider how it’s making you feel. Thinking about what might have been won’t change what has happened and can be a waste of energy. Try moving your thoughts towards what you want to get out of your future.

Feeling lonely and isolated are common feelings when you’re going through a divorce. By recognising this and taking steps to help yourself feel better, you are on the way to moving on.