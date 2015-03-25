Check out Facebook or Twitter updates on a daily basis and it is obvious that millions of people, adults with free will – are stuck with the heavy and isolated feeling of hating where they live. They reminisce about the old days with warmer (or colder) weather, snow (or not) on Christmas and the availability of conveniences (or not) of shopping centers and grocery stores.
Each year, millions of families uproot and leave places familiar to them to plant trees so to speak in new places. It could be because of new employment, family reasons or innumerous other reasons. It all boils down to one thing, people move. Often and rapidly. Gone are the days where extended families live in one central location only moving to a new subdivision or to the outskirts of town where houses are cheaper – remaining close to the family circle. The popular trend for the past 30 years has people going to college away from home and scoping out landscapes that are far different from the ones that they grew up in. Luckily technology makes it easier than ever to stay in touch with this transient nature and many families do not feel the disconnect that can be caused. However – there are still plenty of people who hate where they live.
The question then is why do they stay? How long should they really give a new place before deciding that a change in geography is needed? And how can you make the most of your life even though you feel vacated by a zip code?
Most of the time people stay put despite their inklings of disdain because they have to. They live where their job is, or they live where their ailing parents are. So, they stay stuck and rooted the entire time. If you have a family and hate where you live, chances are you stay for the kids. You don’t want to take them to a new school or disrupt their friendships. You might stay because you have no idea how to start again, or because staying is all you have ever known. Some people sadly, stay and complain – because they want to blame their unhappiness on something tangible that exists outside of themselves. And hating where you live is the answer. This way, you can curse the small town, groan about the traffic, bitch about the neighbors without ever realizing where your unhappiness truly comes from. You can also constantly hate the weather where you live and blame it for your bad mood – despite the fact that your ideal temperatures probably exist not too very far from where you live now. In other words, staying is the easy part. Making changes, proactive and positive ones that include moving and making your dreams come true are hard.
In many homes, couples make a choice of where to live which can leave the one-half of the whole resentful. If you live in your husband or wife’s hometown, it can be easy to feel like you don’t fit in and to see the negative side of everything. And this is something that can eventually damage the relationship.
Here’s the thing. Changing where you are doesn’t change who you are. Most of the people stuck hating where they leave or feeling like they don’t belong, won’t feel any better by changing their area. In fact, they will just feel worse and more let down by life. The problem isn’t normally outside of us, but within us. Each of you has a choice to seize the day or to allow it to seize you, no matter where you live. If you seem to find things wrong with the weather, the people, the traffic, the schools and every other aspect of life where you live – you will likely carry these animosities with you. Perhaps you just haven’t given your new place enough of a chance. This is very often the case with people who hate where they live and were forced to live there.
Before you decide that where you live is the problem, make sure that you get yourself out and about. Research your interests and try to find like-minded people in your new town who share your passions. Rather than simply see a new place, with different rituals or traditions as odd and hokey, open your mind to new opportunity. Look for people that add something to your life and try to make friends. If you have moved for employment or family – start there by trying to be a friend, to find a friend. In other words, don’t just X a place off the map because it wasn’t your first choice. When you open your mind to all aspects of a new place (or an old one) you might just be surprised what you find. Consider the law of attraction that says like attracts like. Could it be that you have been attracting all these bad experiences to you?
Another thing to consider is the old saying, Bloom where you’re planted! One of the best things about being a human being is that we aren’t confined or defined by where we live. Hating where you live and focusing on that and only that, never allows you room to bloom into who you are. Although cliché, it is good to approach life with the attitude that everything happens for a reason. What is your reason for being where you are? What is it you are supposed to learn or accomplish right here right now. If you leave too soon, you just might find that the problems follow you. A very wise man once said, “No matter where YOU go….there YOU are!” Definitely something to think about if you are one of the millions stuck hating where they live.
My enormous energy bills, tiger mosquitoes, 108 degree weather in June with stifling humidity beg to differ. If I take my children outside, even playing with water and eating popsicles, we get overheated fast and have to seek shelter in the 88 degrees my old house is able to maintain in summer weather. And bugs love it. Palmetto bugs in the palmetto state, flying American cockroaches. The monopolistic power companies here (arguably most unfair business practices in the southeast) gouge us relentlessly. Summer, more summer, fall, three weeks of wintrr, one week of spring, then back to summer. Don’t see any dogs out. Elderly people walking. It is oppressive. I look for ways to cope with feelings of hating being stuck somewhere and all I can find is this sort of “it’s not you, it’s the place”… I’ve lived elsewhere. And I can definitely tell you it is the place.
100%. I was a million times happier in my itt bitty old studio in the city. Nearto shops near to various sport events. Easy to clean.
I have been nothing but miserable in country bumpkin hellhole land with a house that constantly needs fixing horrific commute costs and time frames and neighbours who still have their minds in 1950.
Maybe if u are 22…not if are older and know what u like. I am stuck in south fl until my lease is up and can’t wait to get out of this place. I’ve lived allover the country in other cities without problem….so I know it’s the city, the culture, the weather…can’t stand it. I’m laughing bc the person above looks like they are in fl also. Trust us. It’s terrible here.
I hate where I live, too. I didn’t grow up in a single location (or country, for that matter) for very long. I miss being the stranger in a new culture. It erodes at my soul and, I’m certain, has added to a deep depression that I’ve not been able to shake for years (in spite of meds, therapy, exercise, friends, etc.) Often, I say to myself “I hope I don’t die here.” Sadly, my mental health and physical health deteriorate in near equal proportion. My financial state of security is controlled by others. I have no way out, it seems.
I live on the west coast of Canada. I was born on the East coast. We moved out west for work, well my husband did. He is now successful in his goals while I am not, I lost my job earlier this year. I don’t like where I live I have no friends and no family, he has family but I seem to not get along with them since I don’t share the same lifestyle. The crime rate is high and it is scary just to drive around the city
I live in what i consider the 7th circle of hell. Bluffton, SC. We are in an oppressive heat and humidity regime where I long for a cold winter day where a jacket is required. We live in a dry belt where coastal rains miss us and sea breeze showers form about 1-2 miles west of us every freaking afternoon and back fill to the west consistently. We average 20″ less a year of rain than pretty much every where else within 5 miles of us. The sun is my mortal enemy and I hate it. I work outside and have never been to a place this miserable. (sorry, Florida is cool compared to this place when we visit Disneyworld in the summer.) I am really to the point where I have told my wife and son that I am close to just throwing a bag of clothes in my truck and just driving NW. This place is either rich yankees who live in gated plantations or “the workers” they turn their noses up at. I have often reflected on whether this is just me or does this place really suck and apologies to the OP but THIS PLACE SUCKS!!!!
I dont deny i have many personal problems but i think living in certain locations massivley magnifies them.
I was indifferent to my surroundings and social ineptitude in one sphere i new i had problems but things where ok. where i am now i am constantly uneasy and distressed and miserable in my new location which is totally different in every aspect because the people and cultures are different.
And when you cant stand your surroundings you dont want to make the effort to involve yourself.
I’m sick of hearing it’s not the place, it’s you- total rubbish. Would a hothouse plant thrive in a cold climate? Would a desert plant thrive in the rain forest? Exactly! And we humans are much the same. I know when I have been happy, and it was all about ‘place’. Place is the person. My father was a country man and died miserably in a town- hated it. I’m a city girl trapped in the countryside. Yes it’s beautiful, but I absolutely hate it. Don’t tell me it’s me that’s the problem. As soon as I go back to my city I am truly happy. Real happiness is knowing who you are, and what you need, and being in the right place to fulfill those needs and be free to be the person you are.
I can tell you for a fact that it can definitely be a PLACE that makes a person unhappy, and that unhappiness does NOT always come from within. I, too, am sick of hearing the comment “it’s not the place, it’s you”. Talk about pathologizing individuals! Sometimes, believe it or not, feelings of unhappiness or frustration CAN come from outside of us.
I know myself well enough to know what makes me unhappy. It definitely is the PLACE that I grew up in. I was born in a small town that is very, very economically and socially deprived. It is a place of high unemployment, high crime and low expectations. Life expectancy is less than the national average, and there are higher than average rates of teenage pregnancy, obesity, alcoholism, drug misuse, mental illness and physical disability. This is possibly due, in part, to the town being a huge retirement area, but is also due to the fact that many of the younger residents are living on “welfare”. The place is dirty, dog-muck and litter on the streets, with many derelict buildings and empty shops (apart from the “sex shops”). The schools are poor quality, there are few attractive open spaces and limited recreational facilities.
Growing up in this town, I got badly bullied at school because I was considered a “swot” (anyone who tried to do well got teased, instead of supported). Kids (and adults) in the town where I grew up could be very small-minded, and it was apparently viewed as some sort of “sin” to want to do well, go to University, and thrive. Especially if this meant leaving your place of origin behind; that was sort of viewed as “treachery”! The only times that I have been truly happy are times when I have been well away from the place I grew up. Then, I have felt free to be myself – to study hard, to achieve, to do whatever job I choose to, to dress how I like, to live how I like… As opposed to the place where I grew up, that has the kind of “small town mentality” where everybody watches what everyone else is doing, and bitches behind their backs. Curtains are constantly twitching!
No way do you want to involve yourself when you cannot stand where you live. You see no point in doing that when there is little that appeals to you. All you want to do is work hard towards moving away and staying away.
Oh! And you might ask why I am stuck here? The answer to that was a combination of work and family commitments – a very DEMANDING extended family. A demanding drama-queen mother-in-law, a poorly mother and a nagging father. NOT easy to escape that! Every time hubby and I have tried, we have been criticized by one or other family (or both) for being “selfish”. As far as OUR families are concerned, THEIR needs ALWAYS come BEFORE our own – and if we attempt to think about ourselves we are accused of being “uncaring”, “spoiled” and “not the dutiful child”. The bitching has been pretty EXTREME.
So… “it’s not the place”? Utter rubbish! It sure IS the place! WHY wouldn’t I want to escape somewhere that I was bullied for years in school?
What an absolute crock of s***.
Yes many of us have problems which will follow us even if we go half way across the world but living in an area completely not conduit to your personality goals and lifestyle is going to lead to a life of sadness and misery.
I dont understand how trying to force yourself to assimilate and fit in when you feel out of place and miserable and dont understand why people are the way they are where you live is a good thing.
I completely agree with a comment that living in certain areas just magnifies and intensifies your issues.
I like to keep to myself and come and go alot. This is fine in the city but inthe country i was berated and had my neighbours jump down my throat so often attempting to demand each time where i was going i had to scream at one to leave me alone. They all avoid me now how is tha a good thing? . I feel nothing but distressed and angry and anxious when i am driving or on the train home on my sizeable commute thinking about all the time and money i am wasting to this house and area i hate. I hardly see m friend s because they live to far away. The sports and hobbies i like to participate it dont exist out here which would be a way for me to minimise my issues and fit in with the community i will have to drive 30-40 mins to get to one.
I have postponed university repeatedly just because it is so difficult to travel and pay for everything and look after an entire house, so im throwing my education to live here how is that a good thing?. My neighbours and the general community all have ideals tha died inthe last century-still very religious and old fashioned. I was raised in suburbia and modern thinking i don support having ten children,i dont go to church etc so how am i ever going to fit in and be happy here by developing a complete fake personality and deluding myself with drugs perhaps? Some people just arent a good fit for certain areas or lifestyles.
What a joke. I cant wait to move back to an area that has all the things i want and need nearby.
I agree, I bolted to where my wife’s family was in the South *GA after my mom passed away. I left California and no matter what am dying inside everyday. I think GA is the worst place on earth, no culture, horrible hwys, racism, ignorance and absolutely nothing to do. I screwed up sold our home and now rent prices are sky rocketing and I have to finish grad school. Dying dying … I miss liberal culture, beaches, good food, and roads that are flat and mountains and people with dreams and desire.