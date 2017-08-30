Whilst we may all know how dishes like pasta to paella are incredibly tasty, but it seems that Mediterranean foods may also have some surprising health benefits.The Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet

Rather than embracing faddy trends like individual superfoods, it seems that adapting an entire diet like the one enjoyed by people in the Mediterranean could be a good way of trying to boost our immunities and fight off debilitating illnesses.

This is because a Mediterranean diet is typically rich in plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits as well as cereal products like pasta, brown rice and brown bread. And it’s the addition of plenty of olive oil that is packed with monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that’s also thought to be key to this famously healthy diet.

As the nations of the Mediterranean encircle the sea, they also get to enjoy plenty of fresh fish and seafood in their diets. The natural oils that exist in fresh fish are thought to be key ingredients alongside vegetables and nuts to ensure that our brains stay healthy and maintain our cognitive faculties well into old age – all the more reason to order in a farfalle al salmone every now and then!

But it’s perhaps the wonderful climate of the Mediterranean that has meant that it has always had a strong history of producing plenty of health-boosting vegetables. With everything from broccoli and spinach, to aubergine and vine-ripened tomatoes being key parts of many classic Mediterranean dishes, it’s easy to see why people in Italy and Spain need little prompting to get their five portions of fruit and vegetables per day.

These Mediterranean nations also have something of a cultural ethos that means that they spend longer preparing and eating meals rather than in the fast food culture of more northerly nations. After all, it was Italy that pioneered the Slow Food movement that encourages organic and local food production away from the potentially harmful overly processed foods that rely on insecticides and pesticides.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Italian takeaways on food delivery services like Deliveroo that make it easy to get a taste of the Mediterranean without having the health-giving properties compromised.

And whilst there are always be plenty of reservations about changing our diets too dramatically, it seems that with their enthusiasm for fresh vegetables, fruit, fish and natural cereals, the Mediterranean diet could be a real life-saver!