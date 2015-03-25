I Think My Daughter is Gay – It Should be No Big Deal

No Older Articles
Next Article
A Divorce Can Be Ugly - Are you Prepared if Things go Wrong?
Comments (2)
  1. Jade says:
    March 1, 2016 at 7:49 PM

    In my search for guidance in dealing with a similar situation, I found this article and I closely relate to this mom. Is there more to the article or other recommendations of resources that can help navigate through it?

    Reply
    1. Madison says:
      June 20, 2017 at 10:02 PM

      Ok listen first of all this “story” seems very fake and that’s coming from a gay teen girl. Sure there are moms like this and worry that we are not normal, but why is liking a girl that much different from liking guys? It isn’t. At all. Honestly, everyone is getting so worked up about things like wanting grandchildren, but in reality you just want to live vicariously through your daughter by being a mom again. You don’t have to do anything to “fix” your daughter and if she is trying to hide it, then I’m afraid you haven’t been a very good parent in the first place.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 2 =