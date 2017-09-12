A strong HR department is essential for your business. Not only does it oversee all things related to staffing, employee compensation and benefits, it also oversees the process for defining and designating work. This can lead to the maximisation of the productivity of your organisation by optimising the effectiveness of its employees, while ensuring that tax and legal issues are complied with. In fact, a good HR department will be effective at the following functions:

Recruitment (hiring the right candidates and ensuring they’re integrated into the workforce in a way that makes them productive and an excellent return on investment on the company’s part)

Safety (support workplace health and safety training and ensuring risks are minimised to employees)

Employee relations (ensuring employees are satisfied, engaged and continually advancing their career through training and development opportunities)

Compensation and benefits (calculating and administering salaries, deductions, tax calculations and benefits)

But, what if your HR department isn’t up to scratch? Here are the key areas you need to focus on when determining whether or not your HR department is currently as optimised as it could be, and what to do if you find that it’s not…

Team size and structure

An understaffed HR department is unlikely to be up to scratch, even if your team are doing their best to handle their workload on limited numbers. The Association of Professional Staffing Companies has found that there’s been an increase in HR vacancies over the last 12 months, so it would appear that there are numerous HR departments up and down the country who could do with more manpower, skill or experience to form a resilient team. Yours might be one of them, so sit down with the HR professionals in your business and discuss whether additional recruitment is necessary, asking if there are any skill-gaps that need filling.

Software and technology

Even the most skilled HR professionals aren’t going to be working at their maximum productivity if they’re relying on outdated technology. That’s why you should take a look at your work processes right now, interviewing the people how are using them every day to see what is and isn’t working well for them. If you uncover any issues, investing in good quality software (the likes of which is available from suppliers such as this one) is a good idea. Your HR department can use people management software, review software or payroll software (among many other types of software) to streamline processes, save time and ultimately make more money for your business.

Culture and morale

The final step in seeing whether or not your HR department is up to scratch is to ask for feedback. You can directly ask your HR professionals what they believe they’re doing well and which areas they believe they’re struggling with, or you could give them an opportunity to do so anonymously (something that may yield more honest, useful answers).

However, it’s a good idea to ask this of the wider company too. A strong company culture leads to an engaged, productive workforce, which ultimately leads to a successful business (or at least goes a long way towards contributing to it). So, ask employees to give feedback about the HR department as well as your business as a whole via anonymous surveys, suggestion boxes or open forums, and be prepared to act on their opinions and recommendations.

The purpose of these exercises are not to demonise your HR department, but to simply see what the wider company thinks is or isn’t working – so sit up and pay attention: addressing the composition of your team, their work processes and the wider company culture could be the most efficient way to get your HR department up to scratch.