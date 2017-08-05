Group Travel Specialists

Our mission is to offer travelers unrivaled savings at a selection of hand-picked luxurious destinations.

With over 23 years of experience, our group travel specialists enjoy sharing their knowledge and expertise in assisting clients with their travel planning. We provide a dedicated worldwide group travel service with experience and expertise you can count on! Discover the true value of working with a group travel specialist

Let us simplify the booking process for your tour group. You’ll be amazed at how simple and easy arranging group travel can be when you have our group travel specialists working with you. Once we have your group requirements, we will prepare your itinerary to fit your budget, specifications, wants and needs. We customize our tours to any destination in the world, just get in touch with us and we can begin the planning process!

Quality service that saves you time, money and reduces stress.

Relax! Let us take care of your travel details.

Website: http://leadertours.ca