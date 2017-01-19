Is Someone You Know Using Cocaine?

Does someone in your life have summer sniffles that somehow have lasted into winter? Does he slip into another room and come back in an elated or especially hyper state? Has she lost her appetite and is having trouble sleeping? There are a number of reasonable possibilities for this kind of thing, of course, but cocaine use is certainly one of them.

According to the NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, there are an estimated one and a half million cocaine users in the United States. While that number includes everyone over the age of twelve, adults aged 18 to 25 have a higher rate of use than any other group.

The insidious thing about cocaine is that, strictly speaking, it’s not physically addicting, and therefore doesn’t lead to any physical withdrawal symptoms. Instead, it’s psychologically addicting. The buoyant feeling it gives most users is understandably something they want to return to, and over time, cocaine use actually changes the brain’s chemistry. Additionally, because the drug constricts blood vessels and increases heart rate and blood pressure, it can have severe cardiovascular and neurological effects including heart attacks, seizures, and strokes.

It’s not easy to break a habit that feels so pleasurable despite its dangers. One of the surest ways to address it is in a residential treatment program like that offered by Behavioral Health of the Palm Beaches, where, removed from the temptations of the patient’s familiar environment, he or she participates in counseling and behavior modification, and has the benefit of supportive aftercare and relapse prevention education.

As a parent, or someone who is questioning the behavior of a friend or loved one, here are the signs of cocaine use to be aware of:

Signs of Powder Cocaine Use

Powder cocaine is sniffed or snorted through the nose, so the most obvious sign would be traces of white powder on someone’s nose or powder residue left on a flat surface like a table or mirror. The effects of powder cocaine last an hour or so, so the user may retreat periodically to use more. The following signs are also common:

Persistent runny nose

Frequent nose bleeds

Constant scratching or complaints of itching

Dilated pupils

Chronically hoarse voice

Euphoria or manic behavior

Aggressiveness

Paranoia

Loss of appetite

Trouble sleeping

After someone has been using cocaine for a prolonged period of time, you may also notice:

Depression

Apathy

Exhaustion

Delusions

Difficulty functioning at day-to-day activities

Long periods of sleep

Signs of Crack Cocaine Use (Free-Basing)

Crack cocaine is smoked, and its paraphernalia includes small glass pipes and tiny plastic bags. The effects of crack cocaine may last only ten or fifteen minutes, so someone may go off to smoke it frequently over a period of time. In addition to many of the behavioral signs of powder cocaine use, you may notice burns on a user’s lips and fingers.

Signs of Injected Cocaine Use

Some people dissolve and inject cocaine, so the obvious signs would be discarded syringes and spoons used in preparing the solution. You may also see needle track marks on a user’s arms or other parts of the body.

Some people might claim the distinction between recreational use and problematic abuse of cocaine. But the line is blurry and not hard to cross. When something makes you feel good or relieves you of your problems, for however short a time, it’s understandable that you want to repeat the experience. And the more of the drug that you use, the less you can control your judgment and impulses.

In addition, because long-term use of cocaine causes significant neuroadaptations in the brain’s reward pathways, it is more and more difficult to resist it. Not only that, but many cocaine abusers use other drugs as well, which increases the risk for overdosing and for other serious health complications.

The NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that overdose deaths involving cocaine increased by 29 percent between 2001 and 2013. Any form of the drug’s use can result in absorbing toxic amounts, resulting in cardiac episodes that lead to sudden death.

It may not be easy to confront someone about his or her drug use, but your offer of help is the greatest gift you can give.