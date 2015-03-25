Would it Hurt Your Teenager to Smile

No Older Articles
Next ArticleA Divorce Can Be Ugly - Are you Prepared if Things go Wrong?
Comments (1)
  1. Terri says:
    March 25, 2017 at 1:23 PM

    Best aticle ever! I have a teenager and younger kids who will soon enough be teens and this article was spot on. And it helped me so much and let me off the hook that it’s not my parenting but their hormones and stage of life. I particularly liked the reference to “rite of passage to adulthood”. I’m so very glad that I found this article and it came at a time when I really needed it, as a Mom to teen son who it seems would hurt to smile when parents are around. I make those comments all the time about smiling and I’ll ease up now after reading this. I’ve worried why are they unhappy? I think the author is right about everything written, and I think my son does it more now to bait me. He smiles all the time reading his texts or with friends but not with me. But if this is a stage then I can live through it although I do miss my smiling happy boy and I hope to see it again someday.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × 2 =