Making changes that increase the value of your home is a great idea – even if you aren’t planning to put it on the market yet. After all, many of the alterations will enhance your lifestyle; you’ll find yourself happier to come home from work, and perhaps even organize small gatherings with your loved ones.

Here, we’ll check out some of the more popular additions you can make to spruce up your home – both inside the home and outside.

Remodel Your Backyard

This represents more than the usual weekly landscaping; you should consider building or improving an area for barbecues and get-togethers. Depending on zoning laws in your municipality, adding a pool could be an excellent idea that will alter the entire atmosphere of your backyard.

A more conservative change would be the addition of outdoor pergola designs – there are many to choose from. It will provide shade on the hot summer days, with the spatial intervals providing a cool breeze underneath the structure.

Spruce Up Your Front Yard

Front yard landscaping is the most important change you can make for curb appeal. It is the first thing you see, after all, and is usually a great indicator of what lies behind closed doors. Water features and wind chimes are a good start, as is a timer set auto lawn sprinkler system, sprinkler service, NJ based experts can install, that makes upkeep easier. Front yard remodeling is even more important than backyard remodeling – as first impressions are concerned.

Garage Alterations

If you have a 2-car garage (at least), then you’ve got more than enough space to convert it to a room or an office. Park your vehicles out in your private driveway if you have one, and clear the garage. This extra room will add loads of value to the home, as well as provide some additional utility.

Kitchen Upgrades Add Value

Ask any realtor, the kitchen is one of the top two or three rooms in the house when it comes to resale value. Of course, you’ll also appreciate the interior decor change that a new coat of paint can confer – especially if you change the color of your cabinets. If you’re really looking to upgrade, you can get new, upscale cabinetry altogether, and alter the tiles to offset the change.

For the oven, the fridge and the sink, stainless steel is a classic, undying look that holds up very well against water damage and corrosion. A rolling island in the middle of the kitchen – assuming your kitchen is moderately sizable – also adds considerable value and visual presence. Consider hanging pots and pans from a sturdy wire overhead, instead of the conventional mode of storage in the cabinets underneath the range.

Upgrade The Bathroom(s)

Another important feature of a home for sale is the bathroom. After all, houses are marketed by the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, right? As a frequently-used area, it’s probably in need of a makeover, anyway. Check your favorite home remodeling websites and magazines for ideas on upscale faucets and countertops you can use, to see which colors and styles resonate with the existing design.

Alternatively, you can undertake a lengthier remodel and plan for an altogether new design. This will include paint, lighting – wall mounts are in style and favored over the traditional overhead design – and maybe even heated floors. You’ll love these during wintertime.