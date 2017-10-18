You should never be afraid to take the medications you have been prescribed and received from a pharmacy online. However, if you know anything about drug interactions, you may be hesitant to take medications together. While your doctor should provide you with warnings of any potentially harmful interactions among drugs you are taking, there are still some additional steps you can take to prevent serious and potentially deadly interactions.

Communicate with Your Doctor and Your Pharmacist

You need to let your pharmacist know every time that you are starting or stopping a medication. This includes any over-the-counter herbal supplements, vitamins or other drugs that you take. Also, make sure that you maintain a list of all your medications, which includes your nonprescription drugs and share this list with your health care providers – this includes your dentist. This is the best and absolutely most effective way to prevent any type of dangerous interaction that may occur.

Research the Medications You Take Yourself

While your doctor and pharmacist are great sources of information, you should also take matter into your own hands. There are a number of online tools you can use to see if the medications you are taking have the potential to interact with one another in a negative matter. Keep in mind, this is not only important for your prescription medications, but your non-prescription medications, as well.

Have all Your Prescriptions Filled at a Single Pharmacy

When you make sure that your prescriptions are all filled at a single pharmacy, then you can feel confident that the pharmacist will find any interactions that will occur. You can ask your pharmacist to double check for any possible interactions when you are adding something to your medication routine. Keep in mind, if your pharmacist is not aware you are taking any OTC medicines, they won’t be able to check or warn you about a potentially dangerous interaction.

Take Any and All Beverage and Food Interactions Very Seriously

Your doctor or your pharmacist may ask you about particular drinks or foods that you eat, based on the medications you are taking. Some of the most common food items that are also well-known for interactions with drugs include those foods that are rich in the vitamin K. These foods often interact with some blood thinners, such as warfarin. In fact, the foods may make the medication less effective, which could lead to the development of a clot. Additionally, there are certain types of citrus juices, such as grapefruit juice that are well-known for changing the blood levels of different drugs, too. Calcium may bind with certain drugs and result in them not being absorbed properly.

Let Your Doctor Know About any Illegal Drug Use, Alcohol Use and Caffeine Use

A drug that is taken socially can have an extremely harsh effect when it is taking with other types of drugs. For example, there are some types of asthma drugs, such as albuterol that may have a stimulant effect, and if it is combined with caffeine, it may interfere with sleep and lead to an increased heart rate. This can be extremely dangerous for individuals suffering from heart disease.

Also, alcohol may worsen cases of drowsiness. This is especially the case if it is mixed with other types of drugs that have a sedative effect. This can result in you being at a higher risk for being involved in a car accident or falling. You should never mix opioid painkillers and alcohol or benzodiazepines.

Being informed is the best way to ensure that you aren’t a victim to serious drug interactions. Keep in mind, your doctor and your pharmacist are you first line of defense when it comes to preventing these issues. However, you can also do research on your own. For more information about common drug interactions, contact the staff or visit the website of Pharmacy Online 365.