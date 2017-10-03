Just because you moved into a new apartment doesn’t mean you cannot express your personal decor style. Whether you’ve just moved into a small apartment or have a larger space you’re sharing with a roommate, there are simple decor tips you can try out to transform the look and feel of your new space.

Here are seven simple decoration tips you should consider.

Add Some Paint

Nothing transforms interior spaces like a splash of color on walls. Considering that you’re renting, go for a lighter shade you can easily paint over when moving out: find a painter here instead of DIYing. Go neutral with your wall colors and furniture to instantly create a sophisticated look. Mix your paintwork with some patterns and textures to make it more interesting.

Window Treatments

It’s easy to forget how easy it is to transform a living space or bedroom in your apartment with the right window treatments. Whether you choose to go for beautifully textured roman shades or fabric curtains, window treatments offer a simple but appealing decor option to add luxurious color and structure to your apartment home.

Play Around With Colors

Colors are not just about paintwork. You can make your apartment look more stylish by simply adding some splashes of colors. From small pillows strategically placed on furniture to a colorful artwork on a wall, bold colored decor pieces on a corner to bright flowers placed on a central table, colors make living spaces look trendy and high-end.

If you’ve moved into a new space, like the Lodo Denver apartments, and want to make some decor improvements without spending much, simple ideas like adding a boldly colored pillow or a lampstand can instantly change the mood of a space.

Add Area Rugs

Rugs are your artwork expression on the floors. A one-dimensional space in an apartment looks basic, but rooms with many layers feel more stylish. Adding area rugs helps you define specific areas like dining spaces, small corridors and stairs while also adding a pop of color, texture and pattern.

DIY Decorations

There is always something you can do to add some pop into the rooms. If you moved into an apartment with little architectural style, you could go for out-of-the-norm additions like incorporating curvy furniture like roundtables, changing to lighter hues for your decor, going for smaller furnishings and using lamps to create warm glows in a corner.

Wallpapers

Wallpapers add a lot of bang to any interior space. With many self-adhesive options available, it’s easy to install a wallpaper anywhere you want. Wallpapers are perfect for small spaces like bathrooms. For sitting rooms, a bold-colored wallpaper on one side is a perfect complement to your interior decor.

Add Some New Fixtures

You don’t have to spend too much buying fixtures for your home decor. When you move into a new apartment like the apartments Denver Tech Center DTC | Pearl apartments, you’ll likely want to change a few things like replacing builder-grade light fixtures. Give your space a new look and feel by adding new lighting, a chandelier or sconce.

Have Your Priorities Right

Because apartments are pretty limited in what you can do in terms of full-decor work, you need to figure out what to prioritize on. Maybe you need to decorate your living room where you spend most of your time. You want your decor to be a source of inspiration, so don’t hesitate to go for a sleek decor style that introduces a cozy charm to your space.