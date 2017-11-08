Do you have trouble sleeping at night? You’re not the only one!

A lot of people spend their nights tossing and turning, unable to sleep. If you have tried relaxation techniques, medication and tea remedies yet still find yourself awake through the night, this post is for you.

Now Mother Nature has many health benefits so is it possible to bring the outdoors, in and help us sleep better at night? There are many different benefits to bringing plants into your home such as:

Improving the smell in your home

Relieving anxiety

Headache relief

Reducing stress

improved brain function

And last but not least, improved sleep!

With stress and anxiety being one of the main causes of insomnia, it is a good idea to fill your bedroom with a variety of plants that have a calming effect. Poor air quality from pollution, mould or even some odours can have an impact on our breathing, therefore giving us a poor nights’ sleep.

Although the choice of plants it quite big, we are including five of the most effective plant’s that can improve the quality of your sleep.

Lavender

This is probably one of the most well-known plants when it comes to inducing sleep and reducing levels of anxiety. Research backs up the claims that a lavender scent has shown to slow down heart rate, lower blood pressure and stress levels. There are lots of lavender scented products for you to buy to help you sleep better but the most natural and cost-effective is a lavender plant – place it on your bedside table.

Aloe Vera

This plant is great for soothing inflammation, scars, burnt skin and can also be a detox for the body. Aloe gets rid of polluting chemicals meaning it purifies the air in your bedroom. The plant will also develop brown spots if there are high levels of harmful chemicals in your home. Keep it on your windowsill as it requires a lot of light.

English Ivy

NASA says that this plant is the number one best for air-purifying. English Ivy is very easy to grow and survives in moderate temperatures with some medium sun light exposure. This appears to be the best plant to help you in terms of sleep efficiency. It is best kept on a window ledge where its leaves will be able to trail down.

Jasmine

This is an exotic plant that has a soothing effect on the body, as well as the mind. Alongside better sleep, it can increase alertness throughout the daytime. It also looks great too, with pink and ivory blossoms and collections of small trumpet-shaped flowers.

Snake plant

A snake plant is recommended to improve oxygen and purity within a home. Its great for the bedroom as it requires low maintenance. This plant produces oxygen at night whilst taking in carbon dioxide – this is something we naturally produced when breathing out. It also removes nasty common household toxins from within the air.

Apart from looking great, bedroom plants also prove to be the highly beneficial when it comes to sleeping and your health. Choosing the right plants for your bedroom can be the perfect way to benefit your sleeping patterns and help you relax at night.

