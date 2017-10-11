Braces have caused discomfort and unpopularity across multiple generations, but the results have always vouched for the integrity of this approach. While your kids will hate the idea of having braces in their mouth, you might be wondering if they’re worth putting your child through that social torment. In a perfect world, people wouldn’t shun other people or consider them less attractive or worthwhile simply because they have braces. But we don’t live in a perfect world, and parents are often concerned about their child fitting in with the crowd. However, if your child has crooked teeth, there is no denying the fact that they need braces. Here is how they stand to benefit from wearing braces.

Reducing the risk of gum disease

Gum disease is a terrible thing, and it is often caused by having crooked teeth. When that’s the case, some areas of your mouth, specifically your gums, are much more prone to irritation because they have to deal with more pressure than the rest of the mouth. That leads to gum disease and from there on, it’s only going to go downhill. Braces help correct and prevent gum irritation early on.

Reducing the risk of cavities and plaque

These are things that can develop through multiple means, and one of them is having crooked teeth. Granted you clean your teeth regularly, you can still be prone to cavities if they are crooked, simply because food gets lodged between teeth more easily. When that happens, it usually ends up staying there for a long period, eventually leading to the aforementioned conditions. This can be avoided by, you guessed it, wearing braces.

Descending teeth

If your child has any teeth that have ceased to descend as they were intended, wearing braces can help them “pull” those teeth down. It’s not a painful process, as the teeth descend slowly and naturally, with the help of the braces. The reason they didn’t come down when they were supposed to, is because their access was blocked one way or another. One potential cause would be crooked teeth, once again.

Jaw pain

You probably have heard of crooked teeth before, but did you know there’s such thing as a crooked jawline? This is an even more serious concern, and braces are a must in this situation. They can offer tremendous relief, not to mention correction so that the jawline is straightened out. When it is crooked, the person in question experiences a lot of pain, even when they’re not particularly using their mouth.

While making sure that your kid fits in with the rest of the group is important, your priority will always be making sure that they’re safe. As far as dental problems go, there are quite a few things that can be fixed or prevented completely by wearing braces. You can Visit FamilyBraces.ca to learn more and make sure that your kids need braces. Even though they help a lot, it’s important first to make sure your kid needs them.