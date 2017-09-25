You’ve tried the game a few times and found a passion for it that you never realised. Sure, you had watched the game on TV and followed a few top players but you had never tried to actually play yourself. But now you’ve been bitten by the bug and you want to get serious. After essentials like clubs, the next thing you want to consider is golf clothing – but where do you start?

Innovation in clothing

The first thing to know is that while you can wear almost any suitable clothing on the golf course (rules of the club will apply), there are clear benefits to investing a little more in proper golf clothing. Yes, it is likely to be more expensive than normal clothing and that’s why it is worth waiting until you know you really want to play more regularly before investing in it.

Why is it better? Because companies out there spend a lot of time and money developing golf clothing that is innovative and clever, that helps keep you comfortable while playing and protected you from the worst of the weather. But what are the basics of your golfing wardrobe?

Polo shirts

The golf polo shirt is one of the central items of the golf wardrobe and these are where the difference between normal and specialist clothing can often show best. While they may look like normal shirts, they will incorporate features such as moisture wicking materials that help sweat stay away from the skin and keep you dry. They will also have advanced stretch materials that don’t restrict your movement in any way when you are playing.

Plus, there are some brilliant styles out there and golf fashion is a very serious thing. Notice that top players often have a style or certain colours that they favour – you can do something similar yourself.

Golf trousers

Golf trousers are also a specialist piece of clothing and you won’t see any denim jeans on the course. Smart trousers might be acceptable but you need to have the right level of movement in them to accommodate the moves needed for the game so again, specialist golf trousers are usually the best option.

Look for easy care materials that don’t wrinkle and colour lock treatments that prevent them fading from sun exposure or repeated washing. Breathable materials add to the comfort level and a good stretch in the material allows natural movement.

Golf jackets

Playing here in the UK, the golf jacket is a crucial part of your wardrobe for the course. You can get full jackets as well as sleeveless versions, often called vests. Look for ones like the Galvin Green Windstopper jacket that will protect you from the rain but also help protect against the wind – this can be actually worse than the rain when playing.

Make sure the jacket allows you plenty of movement when playing and again look for key features such as breathability and stretch materials. Some jackets even offer UV protection for those times when the winter sunshine joins your round.

Golf shoes

Last in the quarter of golfing essentials is the golf shoes. These are a specialist item that are designed to fulfil the needs of being on the course while causing the minimal possible damage to the grass. Look for flexible materials that are strong and durable as well as water resistant and aim for breathable designs that stop your feet from overheating as this will cause swelling and discomfort. Leather, polyester and Gore-Tex materials are the most common with polyester being the lightest and thinnest.

Most courses will require that you have spikes to anchor you in place when you swing and to keep your balance. The number of spikes can vary between shoe styles so you might want to talk to a golf expert before buying a pair to get the right ones.

Finishing your wardrobe

Once you have the basics, there are lots of items you can add to finish your golfing wardrobe such as gloves, hats, sunglasses and different variations of the basics. Styles do change but if you want to wear items for a few years, go for classic styles and understated colours that will work no matter what course regulations and what fashions are in.