The look of natural wood is an immense improvement to your home’s floors, but what about when winter comes? The dilemma is classic. You feel like you’re walking on ice in the bathroom, kitchen, or hallway in the morning, but you can’t let go of those gorgeous wood planks.

The answer lies beneath your feet, or at least, it could be installed there: a radiant floor heating system.

Contact local HVAC contractors, and you will find that a radiant heat, or even hydronic or forced air is possible, floor heating systems can be installed atop wood, vinyl floor planks, or tile. As long as the heating method matches the flooring material and enough of the right kind of insulation is used, it is 100% safe and eminently warm.

The Beauty Of Radiant Heat

Radiant heat differs from other heating methods in the manner in which it is transmitted to your body (including your cold morning feet). It “radiates” directing through the air and into the next object it hits (in this case, the underside of your flooring). That warms the floor board rapidly, which then immediately transfers the heat by conduction to your feet.

What it all amounts to is this: your floor and everyone walking on it gets warmed up faster than with pure conduction or convection heating. But not only that, heat will conduct itself from your feet up through the rest of your body and will be convected (circulated) through your living space from the bottom up, as well. Those last two points are just “bonuses.”

Luxury Vinyl Planks Make Sense

If you are unfamiliar with the upper grades of modern vinyl flooring, don’t hesitate to contact your local flooring contractor to ask about luxury vinyl plank installation, NJ being your residence or wherever it is you live.

Ask about FERMA brand luxury vinyl flooring, which is representative of the best this class of flooring. This is a perfect way to complement your new sub-floor heating system, should you have one installed. And what better time to put on new flooring than when you already have to tear the old floor up to put in the heating coils anyway?

To reduce the risk of fire or the drying out of your natural wood after years of heating it radiantly, go vinyl but with the extremely natural and luxury-level look of wood or bamboo.

Putting It All Together: Warm, Beautiful Floors That Last

Many radiant heating coils are purposefully designed to be extra thin so that they will not raise your floor much after a remodel job. The coils will wind throughout the subflooring, evenly spaced, and be powered by a dedicated thermostat that will set the floor to the desired temperature manually and/or automatically.

Combine radiant heating with compatible, luxury level vinyl floor planks that mimic the look and texture of natural wood for a durable, delightful effect. And this kind of material is one of the easiest and fastest to install, which can save you time in getting your warm floor fast so your feet won’t have to suffer any longer.