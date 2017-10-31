No one wants to believe that something as mundane as money could get in the way of their happily ever after, but the truth is this: Money troubles can spell disaster for your marriage if you don’t know how to navigate these choppy waters. Here, we’ll look at five financial pitfalls that can be danger zones for even the most solid of marriages, and how to get through them to see the other side.

Placing too much value on material things

Often, couples get too caught up with trying to acquire “things,” all of the trappings of what they perceive to be a happy life. Cars, a nice home, expensive clothes, etc. are all lovely things and if you work hard to achieve these things, great. But the acquisition of material things should never be the focus of your life. Too often, couples focus so much on acquiring the “things” of life that they sacrifice quality time, communication, and intimacy – the real cornerstones of a solid, relationship – often going into debt to do it. The old adage that you can’t buy happiness is true. Don’t let the quest for all those material things come at the expense of your relationship. A beautiful home filled with all the finest things will still feel empty if you’ve sacrificed your marriage and personal happiness to achieve it.

Not being on the same page with your partner

If you and your partner on opposite ends of the financial spectrum, there’s likely to be some trouble brewing down the road. Say for example if one of you is a spender and the other is a saver – that can cause some financial friction between you. Just as important as how you actually handle money is how your partner feels about how you handle money, so it’s important to have an open and honest discussion about your spending habits, ideally before you tie the knot. In many cases, two people are just not financially compatible, but if you know this ahead of time you can make strategic moves and compromises to meet in the middle, where both parties can be comfortable.

Living beyond your means

Everyone wants to have nice things: a nice home, a fancy car, tropical vacations – and there’s nothing wrong with that. Unless, of course, you can’t afford them. It’s important for couples to take a realistic look at their finances, deciding on financial goals together (such as buying their first home) and then devising a plan to get there without going into debt along the way.

Not setting a budget

This is imperative for anyone, but it’s perhaps even more important for couples to set a realistic budget based on their current incomes, needs, and future financial goals. This budget will serve as a mutual roadmap for the couple to follow to achieve their collective goals. So, if going out to dinner every Friday night is taking money out of your “future house fund,” you may want to think twice, and have a date-night at home, instead.

Spending in secret

Too often, one partner or the other spends money in secret, believing that they don’t have to “ask permission” to spend money they’ve earned. This is never a good strategy. To start, it’s dishonest. Do you really want to base your financial relationship on dishonesty? Probably not. Secondly, money spent in secret is still money spent. Whether both partners are aware of it or not, every time you spend money you are affecting your collective financial security. Plus, ask yourself this: Why are you spending money in secret, anyway? Is it because your spouse wouldn’t agree with what you are spending it on? Is it because you want to feel free to spend without having to consult with your partner? Those are bigger issues that should be discussed with your partner; spending secretly will only make things worse

Leaving one partner in control

Managing money in a relationship should be a mutual activity. Even if one partner is better with budgeting and the actual number crunching, the discussions about how allocate household funds or decisions such as whether to take out a loan should always be a discussed between both partners. On a practical level, both partner should always know where the financial accounts are held, account passwords, where the paperwork is held, about any investments, etc. Should anything happen to one partner, the other one will have the information he or she requires to take over the family finances.

Money issues are one of the biggest problems in most marriages, but they don’t have to be the cause of your marriage’s demise. Avoiding these money mishaps isn’t a guarantee that you’ll never disagree about money (that’s not a realistic expectation) but it’s a good indicator that you’ll have a strong financial basis for your marriage moving forward.