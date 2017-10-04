The number of students opting to study engineering courses is back on the up as young people are answering the call for more people to take the Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects. Part of the attraction of engineering courses is that quite often lead into well paid jobs which, lets face it, is something every student wants at the end of their course.

Of course, within the wider engineering umbrella, there are a wide range of degrees to choose from including: civil engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering and electrical engineering.

These degrees provide you with a range of practical skills that are required in many sectors. Engineering degrees often produce highly sought after individuals with refined industry knowledge, meaning there are lots of opportunities out there waiting for them.

Civil engineering:

A civil engineering degree will prepare you to work in the construction industry. You’ll also pick up some excellent financial sector experience, which you could take further if you enjoy it. In the summer holidays, placement year or in the gap year before university it’s best to try and get yourself some work experience within the construction industry. The worse answer you can get is a ‘No’ so contact the local civil engineers in your area and see whether they can offer you some of their time to give you that invaluable work experience.

Jobs could include:

Building control surveyor

Consulting civil engineer

Contracting civil engineer

Design engineer

Nuclear engineer

Site engineer

Structural engineer

Water engineer

There are also many roles where this degree would be useful such as quantity surveyor, engineering geologist and building services engineer.

Chemical engineering:

If you’re more suited to a lab-working environment, excellent at chemistry and you have a deep understanding of physics then you’re likely to make a great career for yourself in chemical engineering.

Natural jobs from such degrees are:

Chemical engineer

Energy engineer

Nuclear engineer

Petroleum engineer

Product / process development scientist

Other roles that your degree could help with are manufacturing engineer, energy manager and quality manager.

Mechanical engineering:

As you have no doubt worked out, mechanical engineering is about ‘how things work’. You’ll be designing them, fixing broken parts and doing lots of research depending on which sector you choose from. However, as most engineering degrees are, a Mechanical Engineering degree is extremely well respected so if you come to the end of your course and decide you don’t want to get your hands dirty, there are plenty of options for you in law, investment and sales too.

Consider the following:

Aerospace engineer

Automotive engineer

Contracting civil engineer

Control and instrumentation engineer

Maintenance engineer

Mechanical engineer

Nuclear engineer

Other roles that this degree might be useful for include water engineer, mining engineer and production manager.

Electric and electronic engineering:

Electrical and electronic engineers are highly sought after individuals across a broad spectrum of industries simply because most businesses require some form of specialist knowledge when it comes to energy.

Aerospace engineer

Broadcast engineer

Control and instrumentation engineer

Design engineer

Electrical engineer

Electronics engineer

IT consultant

Network engineer

Nuclear engineer

Systems analyst

Your degree could also lead you into a role such as project manager, management consultant and technical sales engineer.

You can also complete a postgraduate course and gain professional experience to become a chartered engineer.

As you’ll have seen, there’s a host of options awaiting engineering graduates when they’ve finished their studies. The above offers a starting point of the ‘best fit’ jobs for people looking to use the skills they have learned at university and should give confidence to students that the world of work contains plenty of lucrative opportunities.