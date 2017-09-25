Millennials eh? It’s all avocados, selfies and Netflix with them isn’t it? Or so the stereotype would have it. But what about pensions? While it might not be a topic we associate with the smartphone wielding generation, maybe it’s about time it was.

Pensions certainly have an image problem. Think of the word and you’ll probably associate it with old people. Yet that shows we’re getting this wrong right from the start. While you might claim and use your pension pot in old age it doesn’t mean that it’s an old person’s issue. Far from it. This is merely the end of a process that needs to begin much, much earlier. Get this wrong and we risk causing big issues not only for individuals but also for society as a whole as we face up to the challenge of funding for an ever-growing band of retirees.

It’s a problem raised by FT Money editor Claer Barrett. She wrote: “We often use pictures of commuters and young workers to illustrate FT Money pensions stories as we want younger readers to recognise themselves — and become interested in the subject of funding their retirement before it’s too late.

“Yet financial advisers tell me most people only ask questions about their pension when retirement is in sight — usually well into their 50s, with little time to make up any shortfall.”

Somewhat cheekily, she suggests rebranding the rather boring sounding pension as ‘legal tax havens’ in a bid to stir the interest of young people and help them to realise the benefits to be had from investing money in a pension pot.

It isn’t just an ‘image problem’, however. Studies have found that there’s a big gap between the amount millennials would like to take from their pension pot to have a comfortable retirement and the amount that they think they’d need to save to deliver this.

Tony Stenning, head of retirement at BlackRock, likened this to putting money aside for a house without checking the price. It’s a fair point and it might well pay to start looking at pensions from the point of view of saving towards an eventual end goal. If more people understood what sum they’d need to save to deliver the income they want, then saving towards that goal becomes clearer – as does the need to start thinking about this much earlier than many people currently do.

Yet, progress has been made on this. The Government’s ‘auto-enrolment’ policy now means that employees have some form of pension plan at work without needing to sign up or opt in. That means that 31 per cent more people in the private sector pay into a pension compared to just five years ago.

Getting millennials into pension plans has to be a positive first step in boosting awareness of what can be done to save for retirement but it’s only a first step and we need to be careful to avoid a situation in which people think this is being taken care of for them and so they don’t need to bother themselves.

From the benefit of extra contributions through to the ins and outs of a self-invested personal pension (see more on SIPPs here) the next phase of work has to be spreading awareness of this to people who are young enough to get maximum benefit across their working life.

In many ways, pensions are about getting more value from the hours you work, benefitting from tax rules and creating a better future. Despite the stereotypes, millennials aren’t daft. By spelling out the risks, we’ll be able to trust them to make better decisions about their pensions.