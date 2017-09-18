Although many of us may not be able to visit the world class casinos of Las Vegas, Monte Carlo and Singapore on a regular basis, the whole make-up of the industry is changing rapidly, with a new way of enjoying the best casinos now at the fingerprints of players. With casinos like Caesar’s Palace, the MGM Grand and the Hyatt Regency cementing their status as the place to be for casino gaming, it’s no surprise many people want to try their hand at poker, blackjack or roulette. There is however a fantastic new alternative to booking flights to Vegas or taking a trip to a city centre casino to try and make some money.

Online casino gaming isn’t particularly new, but the quality, excitement and ease of access has certainly improved in the last few years. More people than ever are accessing mobile gaming websites to have some fun, with around a third of all gambling revenue in the UK now coming from online casino operators.

Improved technology

Online gambling has been on an incredible journey from the first basic 2D games played over dial-up internet to the incredible 3D and live-action environments seen today. Web technologies like Flash and HTML5 have turned Web 2.0 into a digital playground, with browsers now capable of generating an amazing experience including incredible visuals, superb sound effects and in-depth, engaging gameplay that gives the real life casino experience a run for its money.

The biggest change to the industry however has been the explosion in mobile gaming. Instead of relying on customers logging onto their accounts via PC or downloading additional software, casino gaming companies are offering mobile optimised gaming sites that allow players to access their favourite casino games 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The sheer amount and variety of games is incredible, with everything from 3D gaming floors to real-life dealers broadcast via live HD video streaming.

The best way to gamble online

There are lots of options out there, but playing poker online provides an unbelievable thrill. Many online poker sites offer fantastic web and mobile interfaces, the quality of poker rooms and opponent matching systems leaves poker games played in the casino in the dust. Navigating effortlessly through the site, players can find games to suit every budget, ability and preference, as well as some the best live poker on the internet featuring professional dealers from around the world.

This level of quality and outstanding design is certainly causing problems for land based casinos. Traditional gaming arcades have seen a massive slump in profits thanks to the fantastic range of online slot machines and land-based casinos certainly seem concerned when it comes to retaining poker players, thanks to the better offers and higher jackpots found online. This mixed with higher overheads could see less new casinos opening and smaller locations beginning to see less action on the gaming floor.

What does the future look like?

Online gaming certainly isn’t done innovating. Over the last 20 years or so, games have gone from heavily pixelated snooze-fests to rip-roaring, action packed experiences that often surpass real life. Virtual reality has now gone mainstream, with devices becoming very affordable, so it’s only a matter of time before we see dedicated gambling titles and the big-name online providers making the step into the virtual world.

Casinos like Caesar’s and the MGM probably don’t need to worry yet thanks to their history and diversification into entertainment, but they certainly need to start thinking of ways to keep up with online casino gaming. With online gambling numbers only set to rise into the 2020s, we’ll certainly see improved experiences and way more options for online casino gamers.