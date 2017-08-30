The beauty of modern travel is that it’s relatively easy to go anywhere in the world – no destination is really truly out of bounds. When it comes to a family holiday, there are those who have favourite destinations that they like to return to every year – and why not, if such a destination is loved by all and has everything you need for a brilliant holiday?

But others like to try somewhere a bit different. If you’re looking for an out of the ordinary holiday destination, how about sizing up some of these three places the next time you’re searching for a memorable family holiday?

Canada

Book a family holiday to Canada and it’s a reasonable bet that there won’t be too many other people you know who are heading to the same destination. And even if they are, they probably won’t be going to the same area – for Canada is vast; large enough for several holidays, in fact. You really can pick and choose the type of holiday you desire in Canada – big city breaks in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, or a slightly more eclectic atmosphere in French-speaking Quebec with its old world charm. Adventurous types might want to head to British Columbia to experience its mountains, forests and rivers, hiking through the Rockies and soaking up Glacier National Park.

Sicily

You may have holidayed in Italy, but have you tried Sicily? If you go, don’t tell the locals that you think you’re in Italy – Sicilians, according to this article on Rough Guides, consider themselves, and their island, a separate entity. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean, positioned off the coast of Italy. Taormina and Cefalu are the two main beach resorts, while Catania, and the capital Palermo, are the major cities. In the peak of summer it gets properly hot – Sicily has a North African climate – though the hottest spot of all is Mount Etna! It does welcome visitors in quieter times.

Thailand

There’s a popular image of Thailand as a country visited mainly by backpackers travelling on their own, in pairs or small groups. And while there’s a large influx of such tourists each and every year, don’t think this excludes families. Thailand is an excellent choice for an out of the ordinary, culturally rich, family friendly holiday. Major resorts are Phuket, Thailand’s largest island and the home of Elephant Nature Park, and Koh Samui, but wherever you go you’ll be in awe – of sweeping beaches, illustrious temples, wildlife, scenery and the taste and smells of some of the world’s most delicious cuisine. This Telegraph writer went with his wife and two children – and had an unforgettable time.