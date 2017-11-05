Moving to a new place can be a very tough process. It requires a lot of time, attention, diligence, and skills. But do you know that packing like a pro is not so hard all? Everything that separates you from having professional packing skills is a few tips and a little bit of knowledge. Today, we’re going to focus on how to pack your kitchen to deliver all fragile staff completely safely.

And now, let’s learn how to pack your kitchen appliances and your husband’s favorite tea set.

First of all, take off your glasses, but be careful to wrap these fragile items in bubble wrap or wrapping paper. For better protection, use a double-walled cardboard box and fill the box by always placing the cups with the widest side facing down. Although you should try the weight of the box once in awhile to make sure it’s not too heavy to lift. Therefore, it is best to use small or medium boxes. And when you’ve filled the box, put pillows, towels or blankets on top of it (since we’ve put the wide end of our crockery down, that one shouldn’t be in danger). Ah! And don’t forget to mark the box as “fragile.”

Let’s go with the dishes. One thing most people do wrong is to put the plates on top of each other. This is a mistake, because standing them upright (or the same thing, sideways), they are much more resistant. If you put them that way, they will undoubtedly be much better able to withstand the ups and downs of the transfer. Your thing is to wrap each dish in bubble wrap or similar paper, but if you have a lot of crockery to move, just divide it into groups and wrap each group with bubble wrap. Before closing the box, make sure that the plates do not move inside the box.

How to Pack Kitchen Items

Start packing your kitchen 2-3 weeks before your move. First of all, gather in one place all china and glassware that you don’t use on a daily basis. 1 Week before your move start wrapping bigger items like pans, pots, skillets, casseroles, and other similar items. Leave 1 or 2 essential pots to cook something during the last week of moving. 2 Days before a move, pack all other small items in the kitchen – glasses, plates, silverware, etc. It is better not to leave something unpacked at all. Use plastic dinnerware sets in the meantime. And now let’s find out what kind of material you may need to pack the dishes. We recommend getting boxes, bubble wrap, packing tape, packing paper, and markers of different colors. To pack a plate, take a sheet of packing paper. Put the plate in the center of the paper and pull the corners up, covering the plate. On the top of it, place another plate and wrap it in the same way. Repeat the process. Then take 3-4 wrapped plates and wrap them together, using a packing tape. Place them vertically in the box, which already has a layer of padding on the bottom. Remember, the plates of different sizes should be wrapped separately.

Now your kitchenware is ready to be moved to a new house.