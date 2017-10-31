“We’ve performed hundreds of strata sub-divisions including complex jobs with a large amounts of plumbing” said Steve Neale of Superior Plumbing Drainage & Gas when recently asked about what’s involved with strata plumbing jobs.

Here’s more of what he shared with us.

If you own a block of land and have been thinking about having it subdivided, there are some initial factors you need to consider before going ahead with the project. Whether you’re looking at selling your subdivided land as is, or have plans for a development or one or more other houses, it is critical you find the best way to maximise your asset and secure a bright financial future.

Strata subdivision is the most simple way to break your land up into usable lots, with one house behind the other – what’s sometimes also called a battle axe block. The reason it can turn out to be a relatively simple project is that generally you only require minimal water and sewerage services run to the main sewer junction for the block of land, rather than having to pay for each house to have a separate junction point installed. This can also make the process of installing water and sewerage to the homes a lot quicker, as a strata subdivision normally only takes between one and two days depending on the size of the block of land and any challenges such as its slope or gradient. It can also be a cheaper prospect, with subdivisions costing between on average $1500 to a few thousand dollars.

Keep in mind that the Water Corporation holds owners responsible for ensuring that a strata subdivision is carried out by a licensed plumber, that all proposed lots on the property will have access to adequate water and sewer services, and that any sewer connections are installed within current regulatory standards.

When you find a plumber like us that specialises in strata subdivision, they will be able to take you through the steps of the process, including helping you locate your water meter, and to find the water and sewer connections through diagrams of your property. These are called flimsies and can be obtained through the Building Commission. Once the plumber has reviewed your site to determine the direction your sewer is running in and gotten permission to add additional connections to the junction point, they will be able to:

Create a trench to excavate any existing pipework. Generally older sewer pipes will be made of earthenware, and these will need to be removed in order for the new PVC pipework to be installed. The lay and slope of the site will largely determine the depth of the earthworks, with a minimum level of around 400 millimetres to around 2 metres deep. Deep trenches may need to be supported to ensure they don’t cave in while work is being carried out. The new sewer pipes will be placed in the ground and covered over.

The pipes are then connected up to the main sewer connection point. In cases where there is more than one additional house, these pipes can simply be ‘piggybacked’ onto the existing connection.

The drawings of the new sewer connections must then be submitted to Western Australian Planning Commission.

Finding a plumber who will be able to complete a strata subdivision for you with minimal hassle and cost will help to keep your whole project on budget and within deadlines. Make sure you find a professional who has been in the industry for a good length of time – over ten years – and has carried out similar work in the past. As regulations and best practice changes over time, it is also important to find a company that has its staff undergo regular training so that you can be assured your work will be completed within compliance standards.

If you are planning to develop the site, you’ll also need a reliable plumbing company to be able to provide ongoing project management services, and all plumbing and gas jobs on site. This means that finding a plumber who can offer a wide range of services (and not just specialise in one area) as well as your strata subdivision, might save you time and money down the road.