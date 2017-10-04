Do you need to find more time in your daily schedule? Staying organized effective, and efficient can be a challenge in today’s high-paced society. Fortunately, modern technology has stepped in to fill the gap that’s missing by providing you with ways to improve your productivity and save your valuable minutes during the day.

Mobile technology has risen to prominence in the last decade, and the advent of smartphone technology has provided innovation that can assist a wide variety of daily tasks. Keep in contact with your family, friends, and colleagues, never miss a meeting or an important memo. These are just a fraction of the thousands of ways tech can keep you productive and help you do more with your mobile device.

Here are our top choices for the best productivity apps of 2017. Download them and give them a try, they offer a user-friendly interface, and all of them have a solid user reputation you can rely on to improve your productivity at home and the office.

#1 Save it for Later with Pocket

Do you find yourself being interrupted while viewing your favorite media? Do you often discard the piece you were reading or viewing and then failing to find it again later on? Pocket solves this problem for you with its convenient save feature. Just click the Pocket icon and bookmark your media to your Pocket list where you can pick up where you left off later.

#2 Full PDF Functionality with Soda PDF

Soda has finally given us a complete PDF solution that’s worth using. PDF is the world most popular file format, and it’s the most common file type used in business. Soda offers a fully functional suite that’s capable of converting HTML to PDF, as well as giving you’re the tools you need to to compress your file and share it with your team. With soda, you don’t need to keep the entire program on your phone, it’s all in the cloud, freeing your device’s memory, without interrupting functionality.

#3 Plan Your Campaigns with Basecamp

Basecamp gives you the ability to manage the largest projects all in one user-friendly dashboard. Update your team on the progress of important projects and assign tasks and to-do-lists to team members. Basecamp is your all-in-one project management solution that’s available for both mobile devices and desktops and both Mac and PC.

#4 The Ultimate Time Management Tool

Do you find it a challenge to monitor your online activities? Time Tracker is a time management tool that can be used to track and log all of your browsing activities. Time Tracker will issue you with a report on all of the site you have visited and the feedback you need to change your browsing habits.

#5 Always Remember with Evernote

They say an elephant never forgets, well, they must have Evernote too. Evernote stores all of your notes, pictures, sketches, and memos. The app integrates with your other mobile devices and syncs the data between them allowing you to pick the project up where you left it.

Stay Productive with Technology

The power of technology continues to evolve and change the way we communicate and operate in society. The cloud has given us on-demand access to any data we desire. With the right knowledge and the right application, you can leverage technology to achieve more with your time and your efforts.