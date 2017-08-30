Whilst our bedrooms should always be a place for comfort and relaxation, that’s no excuse for having decor that’s outdated.

So if you’re looking to update the look of your bedroom, here are a few tips on how everything from a unique paint colour to even a new mattress can make your sleeping space look and feel much more modern.

Unless you’re going for that fussy Victoriana look, you’re going to need to do a little decluttering. Modernist interior designs thrive on a streamlined look that keeps ornamentation to a minimum and instead relies on a few well-chosen items for maximum effect.

In terms of bedroom furniture, avoiding overly frilly or fussy dressers or bed headboards is a good way to go. Instead, using furniture with simple on-trend textures like metal and wood are a failsafe method for getting a look that’s crisp and minimal.

Of course, you shouldn’t skimp on comfort either. So be sure to include plenty of cushions with tasteful geometric prints to ensure that your bedroom is stylish yet comfortable.

And don’t forget that we’re supposed to change our mattresses every eight years, so think about how one of the options for mattresses at Bedstar can help revitalise the feel of your sleeping space.

Whilst clean white walls have been one of the trademarks of the modernist look, there are plenty of alternatives if you’re looking to liven things up. In particular 2017 has been all about rich greens and blues, with on-trend colours like teal popping up in many of our interior spaces.

Even if you don’t feel like painting your whole bedroom in a bold shade of aquamarine, there’s nothing like a tastefully painted accent wall to provide a look that’s sharp and stylish.

This is a look that owes a lot to the mid-century modern aesthetic that’s been gaining lots of momentum recently. With abstract artworks and some funky uses of houseplants like cactuses and succulents, it offers a nice contrast to some of the more austere looks that have been dominating the interiors blogs recently.

Above all, modernising your bedroom is all about paring things back to a minimum, but then using what features you retain to maximum effect.

So with clean white walls, a discount mattress on a wooden bed, some bold geometric or even tribal patterns, and a few tastefully chosen items of bedroom furniture, you can create a look that’s unique, individual and endlessly stylish.