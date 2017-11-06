Our sanitized story of Thanksgiving was adopted in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln, to divert attention away from his Emancipation Proclamation, which was causing riots in the North, even though it was meaningless. The story was taken from a short fiction piece written by Sarah Josepha Hale. President Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November as a National Day of Thanksgiving in honor of the feast that never happened. Turkey became the traditional meal because at that time, there was a good supply of turkeys available, and turkeys were preferred over chickens for eating, because chickens were more valuable alive, and laying eggs.

Turkey Trivia – What you Might Not Know