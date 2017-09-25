If you’re looking for a room makeover and you’re still unsure which direction you might go in when it comes to the furniture you want to use, you’ll find our reclaimed wooden furniture guide a lot of help. Aside from the basics, here we aim to show you just how versatile this type of furnishing is and how as a furniture option, it’s fast becoming one of the most popular ways to go! Any room in the house can make use of the up-cycled approach, and it’s easy to see why.

Up-cycled or reclaimed wood is unique in both its appearance and texture, making it an ideal choice for the contemporary home as well as the traditional. Defined by its quality and authentic, aged look, it can turn an average makeover into a high-impact drama pretty easily, and because it will work with anything, it’s possibly one of the most versatile design options.

Most people perhaps associate the reclaimed look with a rustic, country-inspired environment, but this could not be further from the truth. If anything, it’s actually a very common addition to a truly contemporary design, which tends to be led by an, ‘anything goes’ approach. You mix old with new for a splash of drama, which is not easy with other kinds of furniture design. Again, giving absolute strength to the idea that a reclaimed approach is a versatile option for you.

For a living room, using a piece of furniture crafted from recycled wood is a great way to contrast the texture of wood with a fabric sofa or curtains for example. Equally, if you’ve gone all out for a very modern look, sometimes the addition of a reclaimed piece is all it takes to bring some character to the occasion. It will also completely soften a harsher, industrial look while never looking out of place too, making it the furniture of choice for many interior designers.

If you’ve got a bedroom that needs some personality, then a full-on recycled timber design can really mix things up, creating a space that is both warm, natural and relaxing, while being totally on-trend! A wardrobe with a personality is so much more exciting and it feels different. Another aspect of this type of furniture is how it feels.

For a kitchen, there has never been a better place for this type of furniture. From a dresser, through to a sideboard or dining chairs, you can bring that rustic charm in if you want it, or use it to off-set an ultra-modern kitchen for a quirky twist.

One of the most defining features of reclaimed wooden furniture is, of course, the fact that it has a story. There’s nothing more dramatic than the piece of wood that has unique knots, a unique grain and even the odd hole where nails have been removed for its next use. You just cannot and do not get this with modern construction. And of course, because of this, you can be sure that you will never find two pieces that are the same. That’s virtually a designer look but usually without the price tag.

If you’re looking for a way to furnish your chosen room with style and flexibility, take a look at reclaimed wood. You may just be surprised at how versatile it really is.